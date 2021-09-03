VersaBank (VB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

VersaBank (TSE:VB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Sunday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.
VersaBank stock opened at C$13.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$278.41 million and a P/E ratio of 15.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.39. VersaBank has a 1-year low of C$6.31 and a 1-year high of C$17.64.
