Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stake Reduced by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,952 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54,768 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,024,000 after buying an additional 19,630 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 269,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,891,000 after buying an additional 128,100 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,946 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $199.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $185.32 and a 52-week high of $281.86.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

