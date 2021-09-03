Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Societe Generale downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vestas Wind Systems A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

VWDRY stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.92. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.34.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

