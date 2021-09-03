Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 227 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $28,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 23rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00.
- On Thursday, August 5th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $2,410,000.00.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 26,469 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $3,100,578.66.
- On Thursday, July 29th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 25,349 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $2,885,223.18.
- On Monday, July 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,732 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $2,200,315.32.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,268 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,788.04.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,000.00.
- On Friday, July 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00.
- On Monday, June 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,467,084.30.
- On Friday, June 25th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00.
NASDAQ VICR traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,632. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.26 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.06. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $127.94.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 333.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 10,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 35.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
VICR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.
Vicor Company Profile
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.