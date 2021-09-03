Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Robert Gendron Sells 2,000 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $245,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,142.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Gendron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Robert Gendron sold 331 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $39,058.00.

VICR opened at $127.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.06. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.15 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $127.94.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 147.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 25,661 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Vicor by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Vicor by 112,580.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. 35.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

