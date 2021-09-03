Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Gap Up to $123.91

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $123.91, but opened at $130.07. Vicor shares last traded at $130.07, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 111.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicor news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $35,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $245,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,142.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,204 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,423. 33.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 619.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 333.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

