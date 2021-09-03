Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Gap Up to $123.91

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $123.91, but opened at $130.07. Vicor shares last traded at $130.07, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 111.15 and a beta of 0.68.
In other Vicor news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $35,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $245,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,142.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,204 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,423. 33.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 619.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 333.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.
Vicor Company Profile (NASDAQ:VICR)
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
