Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $13.02 Million Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Novavax worth $13,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 4,167 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $974,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,411 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total transaction of $441,888.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,383.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,064 shares of company stock valued at $16,732,196 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $258.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.26. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

