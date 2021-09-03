Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $15.34 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,631 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Darling Ingredients worth $15,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 94,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 227.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR opened at $74.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.62. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

