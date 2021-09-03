Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,485 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $12,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 76,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LW. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Shares of LW stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

