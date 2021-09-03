Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 337,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,870 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $13,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBNC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 282.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,375 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $48.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FBNC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

