Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,537 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $14,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ProAssurance by 101.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 238,740 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ProAssurance by 3.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in ProAssurance by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in ProAssurance by 47.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRA. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NYSE:PRA opened at $25.34 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

