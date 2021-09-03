Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 105,659 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,659 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Zynga worth $13,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 4.4% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,973,000 after acquiring an additional 83,140 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Zynga during the second quarter worth $496,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 38.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 125,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 34,516 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 37.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,132 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 88.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA opened at $8.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32.

ZNGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

In other Zynga news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $14,111,994.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,462.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,372,224 shares of company stock valued at $36,332,614 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

