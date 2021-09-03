VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of VIQ Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for VIQ Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Shares of VQS stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of -1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.51. VIQ Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82.

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven, digital voice, and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its products include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist. It operates through the Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

