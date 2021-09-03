Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Short Interest Update

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the July 29th total of 7,930,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 901,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

VIR stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -21.03 and a beta of -1.73.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $700,583.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,645,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,969,456.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet Napolitano sold 1,435 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $73,400.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,980.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,895 shares of company stock valued at $6,395,285 over the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

