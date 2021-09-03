Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 173.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Oil & Gas.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VIST shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIST. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,682,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 929.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,122 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,104,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 1,236.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 511,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 473,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 733.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 312,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIST traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.53. 575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,858. Vista Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.36 million, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 3.44.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

