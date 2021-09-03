Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Short Interest Update

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 3,720,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 446,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VVNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of Vivint Smart Home stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $12.94. 1,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,195. Vivint Smart Home has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $25.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

