VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.900-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.80 billion-$12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.83 billion.VMware also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.530-$1.530 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on VMW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.36.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.70. 54,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. VMware has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.98.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that VMware will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.