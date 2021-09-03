Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Insider Sells $6,218,815.92 in Stock

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE VMC opened at $183.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.66. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $119.68 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 227.1% during the first quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25,690 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

