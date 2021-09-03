W Green Pay 24 Hour Volume Hits $31,708.00 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, W Green Pay has traded up 507.6% against the dollar. One W Green Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0824 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $31,708.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00060922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00124977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.26 or 0.00789888 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00046988 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

