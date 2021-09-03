Wafra Inc. Grows Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Wafra Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. Aptiv accounts for approximately 1.5% of Wafra Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $41,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

APTV traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.76. 6,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,034. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.73.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

