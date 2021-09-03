Wafra Inc. Has $61.62 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wafra Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,845 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 2.3% of Wafra Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $61,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 316.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,277 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,336,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,532 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $98.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,389,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.82 and its 200 day moving average is $103.51. The firm has a market cap of $190.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

