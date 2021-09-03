Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,821 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,889,000 after acquiring an additional 86,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

WMT traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $149.25. 5,638,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,300,048. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $418.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 791,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $110,768,314.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,991,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total value of $58,389,713.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,310,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,067,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,986,706. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

