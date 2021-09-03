Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.200-$6.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Walmart also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.300-$1.400 EPS.

Shares of WMT opened at $148.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.96. Walmart has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. boosted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.59.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total value of $58,389,713.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $948,310,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,523,551 shares of company stock worth $3,571,851,863 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Walmart stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Walmart worth $1,989,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

