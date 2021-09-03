Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $24.75 on Thursday. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is -29.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,555,000 after acquiring an additional 320,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,862,000 after acquiring an additional 181,390 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% during the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after acquiring an additional 957,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,913 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 73.9% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,332,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after acquiring an additional 566,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

