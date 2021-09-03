Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,955,379,000 after buying an additional 702,337 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 634.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,070,000 after purchasing an additional 667,524 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Waters during the first quarter valued at about $66,587,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 108.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,407,000 after purchasing an additional 210,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at about $47,874,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

WAT opened at $421.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $384.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.54. Waters has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $422.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.