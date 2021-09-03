Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,297,000 after acquiring an additional 221,776 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,870,000 after acquiring an additional 103,162 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,945,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 614.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after acquiring an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 314,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,399,000 after acquiring an additional 67,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTS opened at $168.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.40. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.42 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.