WealthShield Partners LLC Has $657,000 Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,325,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 30.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.84 on Friday, hitting $342.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,851. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.23 and a twelve month high of $347.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $124.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 511,948 shares of company stock valued at $163,492,967. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

