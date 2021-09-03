WealthShield Partners LLC Has $788,000 Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,560,000 after buying an additional 55,757 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,594,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,655,000 after buying an additional 160,167 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,075,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,218,000 after buying an additional 207,374 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $385,204,000 after purchasing an additional 251,618 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,921,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,329,000 after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.32. 1,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,853. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.81 and a 12-month high of $246.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

