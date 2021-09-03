WealthShield Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,576,822. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

