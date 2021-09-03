WealthShield Partners LLC Makes New $743,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,025 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,261,070. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $282.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.55.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

