WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 2,816.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Fortis by 30,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Fortis stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.4059 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 79.80%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.