Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.25.

Get Weber alerts:

Shares of WEBR opened at $16.75 on Monday. Weber has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.