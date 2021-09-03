WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will report $1.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. WEC Energy Group posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year sales of $8.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $8.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 147,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $96.08. The stock had a trading volume of 708,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.53. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

