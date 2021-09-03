Wedbush Increases DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $340.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $274.00.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU opened at $294.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.75, a PEG ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.74 and a 200 day moving average of $245.28. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in DocuSign by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.