Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Farfetch (FTCH)

8/27/2021 – Farfetch was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

8/24/2021 – Farfetch was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

8/20/2021 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $84.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $70.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $71.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $55.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Farfetch was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

7/13/2021 – Farfetch was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

7/8/2021 – Farfetch was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Shares of NYSE FTCH traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,187,102. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.93.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 111.96% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The business had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million. On average, research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 184.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,206,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,779,000 after buying an additional 783,225 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Farfetch by 63.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 326,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 126,504 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Farfetch by 90.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 726,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,595,000 after acquiring an additional 344,371 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter worth about $13,033,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter worth about $5,304,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

