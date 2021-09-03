WELL One Day Trading Volume Hits $703,701.00 (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. WELL has a total market capitalization of $67.60 million and $703,701.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WELL has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One WELL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WELL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00061766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00127607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.78 or 0.00796249 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00046917 BTC.

WELL Coin Profile

WELL (CRYPTO:WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WELL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.