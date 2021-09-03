Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WES. Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of WES stock opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 3.94.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,592,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,866 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,730 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915,860 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,518,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,399 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 839.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,413,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,115 shares during the period. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

