Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) VP Sells $14,002.52 in Stock

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) VP Dustin Combs sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $14,002.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,998 shares in the company, valued at $92,993.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 30th, Dustin Combs sold 398 shares of Weyco Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $9,181.86.

On Thursday, August 12th, Dustin Combs sold 925 shares of Weyco Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $22,681.00.

Shares of Weyco Group stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $228.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,631,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyco Group by 263.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 45,592 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Weyco Group during the 1st quarter worth $919,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the second quarter worth $706,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 26,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

