Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading 8% Higher

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) traded up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.12. 30,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,015,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

