Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,432 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,212,000 after buying an additional 314,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,989 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,671,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,708,000 after purchasing an additional 195,175 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,375,000 after purchasing an additional 515,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,517,000 after purchasing an additional 65,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $72.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.18. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.78.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

