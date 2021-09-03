Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Short Interest Down 12.4% in August

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 208,500 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the July 29th total of 237,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 346,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on WTT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 121,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $364,137.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 81,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $245,511.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WTT opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $53.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.86. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

