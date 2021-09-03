Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRWSY opened at $19.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.7612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $0.49.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.