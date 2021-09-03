WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80. WM Technology has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that WM Technology will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $3,180,100.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

