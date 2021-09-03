Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WDAY. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $296.91.

Shares of WDAY opened at $271.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,507.25 and a beta of 1.26. Workday has a 52-week low of $195.81 and a 52-week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $75,008,412.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 405,009 shares of company stock valued at $105,217,885. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

