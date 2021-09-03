WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) shares rose 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $131.27 and last traded at $131.27. Approximately 2,588 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.60.

WSPOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$157.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.39 and its 200-day moving average is $109.15.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

