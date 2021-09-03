W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to post $140.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.10 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $72.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year sales of $527.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $502.81 million to $551.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $535.84 million, with estimates ranging from $535.70 million to $535.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $3.31 on Friday. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $471.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 3.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 14,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $45,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,247 shares during the period. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,488,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,802,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,396 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,823,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 986,644 shares during the period. 30.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.