xRhodium (XRC) Price Hits $0.84 on Top Exchanges

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00001671 BTC on popular exchanges. xRhodium has a market cap of $1.05 million and $51.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005243 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004925 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00028822 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001042 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000458 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000196 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

