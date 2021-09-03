Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings. Yamana Gold reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AUY. National Bank of Canada raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.84.

Yamana Gold stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 762,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,212,408. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $6.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Yamana Gold by 26.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 899,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 185,328 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 9.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 79,020 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 1,858.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,217,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,208 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Yamana Gold by 10.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 35.4% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 187,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 49,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

