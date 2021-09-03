Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Upgraded by SEB Equities to Buy

SEB Equities upgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

YARIY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Pareto Securities raised Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $25.33 on Thursday. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.24.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Yara International ASA’s previous None dividend of $0.77. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 62.99%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.