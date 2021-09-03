Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Down 4.5%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) shares traded down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.31. 7,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,866,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.24). Analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,134,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557,855 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Yatsen by 156.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,959,000 after buying an additional 7,425,047 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter worth $54,208,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yatsen by 510.4% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,641,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,326,000 after buying an additional 3,881,378 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Yatsen by 167,401.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,313,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,044,000 after buying an additional 3,311,205 shares during the period. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

